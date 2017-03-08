If you’re a carrier that caters to users who do not like to spend that much either on phones or on carrier fees, then launching a low-cost entry-level smartphone may seem like a smart move. UK carrier FreedomPop has done just that as they announced their first full-featured, wifi-first own-branded smartphone called the V7. If you just want a working smartphone without much features to go with your basic plan, then this is something you might consider. Well, if you live in the UK that is.

The FreedomPop V7 specs aren’t something to sing home about, but it does get the job done, if the job is to call and text and message and browse and take decent pics, etc. It has a 5-inch IPS screen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, which doesn’t seem to be super fast, but is still pretty decent. It has a 16MB internal storage which can be expanded with a 32GB microSD card. It has a 13MP main camera and a 5M front shooter.

It supports dual SIM and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow (no word if it will be Nougat-ed). If you’re on the basic free FreedomPop plan, you will get the usual free voice/text/data, which also includes free WhatsApp usage. If you need more than that, you can upgrade to a paid plan as needed. You can even use both a free plan and a paid plan (or another SIM from a different carrier) since it’s dual SIM anyway.

The FreedomPop costs 57 GBP (no US pricing yet) and is on a first-come, first-served basis. It will also roll out to the US and other regions later this year.

