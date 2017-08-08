If you grew up in the era of those cute and fun 8-bit games like Zelda, Contra, Super Mario, and the ancient Final Fantasy, nostalgic feelings probably come up whenever you see games in that format. Well prepare to be all nostalgia-ed out by 2018 as a collective known as UFO 50 is planning to release 50 original single-player and multiplayer games, all in the 8-bit style that us oldies love. Don’t expect just copycats of your favorites as they plan to create games with ‘new ideas and modern game design sensibilities.’

UFO 50 is made up of five developers and this isn’t the first time that they’ll be dabbling in 8-bit games or at least 8-bit looking, having released things like Spelunky, Madhouse, Skorpulac, etc. This time around they’re aiming bigger, as they’re going for a collection of new titles but using 8-bit graphics and the classic gameplay that we enjoyed from those games.

The announcement trailer gives you a glimpse into some of the games that they’re already working on (or maybe even finished). All the games that will be released will be complete ones and not just mini games. They will all have single player mode but just about 30% of the games will have multiplayer mode, either competitive or collaborative.

However, don’t get your hopes up just yet that these games will be available soon for your mobile device. For one thing, they will be releasing them by 2018. And another, they will first be available for the PC and then later on, other platforms, though it will probably go to consoles first before mobile devices.

