If you own a Pixel device and you’re in the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., we have some news for you. Google has teamed up with electronics repair company uBreakiFix to provide free smartphone repair services for healthcare workers and first responders as their way of thanking them for their service. It might seem like a small thing but for those who are going out there to fight the good fight, having your broken smartphone repaired for free is a big thing.

If you’re a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, firefighter, police officer, EMT, law enforcement, or nursing home and hospital staff, you can go to any of the more than 500 participating uBreakiFix stores scattered across the U.S. and have your Pixel device repaired for free. You can have it repaired once for free, regardless of the device model or type of damage. This includes screen damage, charging port issues, battery replacements, camera issues, speaker issues, and even liquid damages (depending on the case).

Just a few weeks ago, their branches have also expanded their services in light of the current situation. They are now providing contactless curbside service, mail-in options, and even “We Come To You” appointments. They have also implemented public health guidelines to their stores like regular hand-washing, more cleaning of workspaces and high-touch surfaces, wearing gloves and mask coverings when handling devices and wherever applicable.

If you’re one of the frontliners that would like to avail of this free service, you can go to the nearest uBreakiFix center near you and present your ID badge. You can go to their website to check out their list of branches and available services. You can also schedule a repair appointment through there but it’s also valid for carry-in or curbside service. The free service will last until June 30 or until supplies last and you can avail of it only once.

This is a pretty nice gesture from the two companies so it’s one less thing to worry about for these frontliners. Samsung has also partnered with uBreakiFix and hopefully other OEMs will do the same.