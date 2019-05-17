There are two kinds of ride-sharing riders, those that enjoy getting to know their drivers and exchanging stories during the ride, and then there are those that enjoy just sitting in silence or listening to their music or browsing their phones. If you’re the latter, we have good news for you. Uber has launched a new feature called Quiet Mode so the driver can now beforehand if you don’t want any chit chat. The bad news is that it’s only available for those who are using the luxury rides.

For those who are using Uber Black and Black SUV, you’ll now see new options on your ride, including the much requested Quiet Mode. If you turn it on when you book your ride, your driver will know that you’re not in the mood to talk and so they should respect the cone of silence. Since it’s on the luxury rides platform, we expect that the drivers are more “professional” and that they will respect the power of the Quiet Mode.

Aside from that, riders on Uber Black and Black SUV can now also let the driver know ahead what kind of temperature they prefer in the car. They can also ask for extra help with the luggage and if they need an extended pickup period. The luxury rides also now have premium phone support with live agents and consistent vehicle quality.

Uber has also released the new requirements for vehicles and drivers in various cities in the US like NYC, Cleveland, Philadelphia, San Diego, Washington DC, New Orleans, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, etc. They will be releasing and implementing these requirements, which includes the “professionalism” part, in other places as well.

Now whether the Quiet Mode will be deployed in the other Uber ride options, that remains to be seen. But they probably won’t as it can be their incentive of getting you to take the more expensive rides rather than the “ordinary” ones.