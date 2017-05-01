While ride-sharing service Uber was one of the poster boys of the whole new sharing economy that digital communicators love talking about, a certain sector of society has fallen out of love with the San Francisco-based company (well, at least in the US). Whether it’s the political side-projects of founder Travis Kalanick or the sexual harassment issues within the company, some people want to #DeleteUber. The process is apparently not that simple but the latest update to the app will supposedly make it better for those who want out.

While it is as easy as pie to set up an Uber account, getting out of it is another matter. Yes, deleting the app is quick, but erasing your profile and all other information from their servers takes a few more steps. You have to submit a request then you will be passed on to a customer service agent who will of course try to talk you out of it. If you stay strong and refuse to reconsider, then your account is finally removed forever.

But now it looks like it will be a much easier process through their “Dear John” (internal name) system. When you choose account deletion rather than just app deletion, you’ll receive a warning that it will be deactivated already. After 30 days, all your personal information will be permanently deleted and that includes records of your trips and other details that you don’t want to leave in their servers.

While Uber is still pretty popular, they are also trying to recover from the recent fallout by changing how it deals with privacy and also doing a bit of PR damage control. Time will tell if this is already the beginning of the end or if there will be a resurgence with this brand.

VIA: SlashGear