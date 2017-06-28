If you live or communicate with an elderly relative or friend or if you have a parent that is not that savvy with their smartphone and apps, chances are you book an Uber for them every once in a while. While you actually can do it manually, there are a few extra steps that you have to do which may be a bit of a hassle for you, especially if you’re busy with something urgent. The ride-sharing app has now made it easier for you to request that ride for your loved one.

When you’re booking a ride and the app detects that the pickup is not at your current location, it will ask you if the ride you’re requesting is for a loved one. You will then be prompted to select the rider from your address book (so if they’re not there, you better add them up!). You then have to set their destination and proceed with requesting the ride for them.

After you’ve booked a driver, the app will automatically send a text message to the rider with the details of the ride and also a link to the driver’s route so they can see for themselves where the driver is at without all the constant messaging you to ask where he/she is. They can also just contact the driver directly anyway, and vice versa, since they’ll be able to see each other’s names.

The feature is available initially for 30 countries but Uber promises it will expand soon. Of course you will need to update your app to be able to book that ride for your loved one.

SOURCE: Uber