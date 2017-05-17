Not everyone who takes an Uber ride uses just one mode of transpiration in one travel. Sometimes it is a multimodal process, especially in cities like San Francisco where it is sometimes easier to take a train to somewhere and then take an Uber from there. So now instead of toggling from one app to another to check bus and train schedules, they are integrating public transit information by integrating the Transpit app into the Uber Android app. It is currently already functional across 50 cities in the US.

When you’re already in your Uber ride and you’re just a block away from your destination, which happens to be a transit stop, you will start seeing the transit schedule in your Uber feed. The updates will be live so that you have the most accurate information in your hands. You will see if the train you’re supposed to ride is on schedule or if you will have to wait for the next schedule if you’re stuck in traffic.

But if you want to have more information about that specific bus or train schedule, you will have to go to the Transit app of course. They’ve made it a bit easier for you as you just have to tap the schedule and it will take you to to the Transit app so you can get detailed information like a-to-b directions, service disruption information, etc.

The integration of the Transit app into Uber is available only for the Android apps and in selected US cities including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Kansas City, New York City, San Diego, SF Bay Area, etc. No word yet on whether they will be expanding this to other countries and other platforms as well.

SOURCE: Uber