When you’re going home with your whole crew but you’re not going down all at the same place, getting an Uber can sometimes be a hassle, both for you and your driver. And since Halloween signals the start of the whole party season (Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year), Uber is now adding a new feature to make going home easier for you and your friends. You can now add multiple stops when requesting a ride so no need to meet all in one place or to have to change your destination in the middle of your trip.

To start using the feature, just tap on “Where to”, the usual way that you would request a ride. Then you tap on the “+” icon and add the address of your next stop and then if you need to make another stop, tap on “+” again. Then go and request your ride. If you need to make changes in the middle of your trip, you can do the usual thing you do when it’s just one stop and the changes you make will reflect on your driver’s app as well.

Obviously, the stops have to be at a certain vicinity to each other, you should keep stops to 3 minutes at the most, and you will also be charged a little extra since you’re making multiple stops. But it will still probably be cheaper than getting several different rides just to get everyone home or to pick everyone up from just one place (because how will everyone get there right?).

Actually, this feature has been available for some time now in other regions, but now it’s rolling out to the US, just in time for all those parties and bashes this holiday season.

SOURCE: Uber