The dream is – probably for all people who own smartphones – to charge your devices over-the-air, not having to plug in to anything, and not being restricted to a location while charging. Current wireless charging technology eliminates the plugging part, but you still have to lay down your phone on a charging pad. Meredith Perry’s startup company uBeam aims to change that with their ultrasonic wave-based charging.

We’ve written about uBeam before, as they claim to have developed a way of charging your mobile device wirelessly based on ultrasonic wave technology. The thing is, we really haven’t seen any kind of technology in action from the company. Perry and uBeam have been really hush-hush about the tech, but that all changed late last week with an unveiling of sorts at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles.

The demo was described as “off the record” which probably meant that no official videos or materials will be given away. That is understandable, given that the tech still seems to be a ways off from being a marketable product. But there were a lot of people in the crowd with smartphones, so a good social media search will probably give you some videos.

Perry headed the demo, which was simple. She had an Android phone with a large, bulky case. She then held it in front of the charging unit which emitted ultrasonic waves. The phone then lit up with a battery charging indicator. We sure hope that they pursue this technology and come up with a more solid demo soon.

