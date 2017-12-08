We can’t believe we’re saying this but burners are still a thing. Some millennials may not be familiar with it. Ask what a CD burner is and they may probably just stare at you. Honestly, we haven’t used one in over a decade since USB flashdrives became more common. Well, even those thumbdrives are no longer widely used because there’s email and the cloud. But for some people, there’s still a need for such and so Pioneer is introducing a pair of external Blu-ray burners that can rip CDs straight to a smartphone.

Directly on your Android phone and without having to connect to a PC, you can burn CDs by simply attaching a USB-cable from the burner to the mobile device. Pioneer will start selling the BDR-XD07(BK/R/W) and BDR-XD07J-UHD with an USB-C adapter and a regular USB cable as part of a bundle.

The system works with the Pioneer Stellanova app. You can even play audio CD using the Blu-ray burner on your phone. The ripped audio tracks will be recognized automatically. Between the two models, the BDR-XD07J-UHD can support Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The BDR-XD07 costs $120 (13,500 yen) while the BDR-XD07J-UHD is $155 (17,500 yen). They will be ready in Japan first but we’ve got no information if and when the items will be available in the international market.

VIA: Myce