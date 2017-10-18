The Fossil Group is busy these days releasing new smartwatches left and right and now there are two new models being added to the Fossil brand’s lineup. There are the Q Neely and Q Jacqueline smartwatches that are targeted for the ladies. These wearables boast a stylish design coupled with Android Wear platform that makes the two powerful watches.

The new Fossil Q watches are described to be as timeless as the brand’s classic analog watches. They are fashionable yet functional and comfortable to use without having the tech features and innovation compromised. You can also personalize them with the interchangeable straps in your choice of silicone, stainless steel, or leather.

The elegant hybrid smartwatches will be ready for sale beginning October 22, Sunday. You can purchase them from fossil.com and in physical Fossil stores. The duo is just like any previous Fossil Q smartwatches. Features include smart connectivity, fitness goal tracking (sleep, calories, and steps). You can even use these watches to control your phone, music, and camera.

Fossil has also updated the Fossil Q app with a more streamlined design and easier navigation. On the new home screen, you will see your frequently used features like shortcuts, activity data, and notification customizations.

The Fossil Q Neely and Fossil Q Jacqueline will be sold within a $155 to $175 price range.

SOURCE: Fossil