Alcatel is one of the most prolific phone makers we know today, of course, it’s made possible by TCL. The brand introduces dozens each year that we honestly can’t keep track of all models. The Verso (super) entry-level device just reached Cricket Wireless last week after revealing three new bezel-less 18:9 display phones at the CES 2018. We know six premium phones are due this 2018. When it comes to wearables, the company also has the MOVE as its new line of connected wearables. TCL must be very proud of the Alcatel brand and we hope it will continue to thrive in the mobile market.

Next phones to be formally introduced are the following: the Alcatel 3V and the Alcatel 5. There is no official announcement yet but the pair was sighted on Amazon France. They are also listed on pre-order now with some information.

Alcatel 3V

The Alcatel 3V is loaded with a 3000mAh battery, 6-inch FullHD+ screen, 18:9 display, quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot. You can get it in gold, black, or blue variant. When it comes to imaging, it boasts a dual rear camera system comprised of a 12MP or 13MP and a 2MP sensor. The device is said to run on Android 8.0 Oreo already out of the box. Price tag reads €189.99 which is around $232 when converted.

Alcatel 5

As for the Alcatel 5, this €230 ($282) smartphone boasts a 5.7-inch 18:9 display screen, 1440 x 720 resolution, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and a 3000mAh battery. You can choose from either the gold or black model. It appears to be the pricier phone between the two but it only runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

These two are believed to be unveiled on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain so let’s just wait and see.

VIA: GSMArena