Twitter is well aware that users are having issues with disappearing tweets while they’re scrolling on their mobile app. By disappearing tweets, we don’t mean the ephemeral kind that will disappear from your timeline after 24 hours and which they said goodbye to this year (that’s Fleets if you’ve already forgotten). This involves tweets that are disappearing from users’ views while they’re reading as the timeline seems to auto-refresh. The company said they’re working on changing this but don’t expect an immediate update as it may only come out in a couple of months.

If you were reading a tweet on your timeline your mobile device and someone you follow replies to it or the original tweeter creates a thread out of it, the app would automatically refresh and disappear from your view. More often than not you will not find the tweet repeated in your TL so you will have to go to the account of that person to read the tweet again. It’s not the most convenient situation and can be kind of annoying.

Twitter said that they know it’s a “frustrating experience” for its users and so they are now working on changing this. “Our changes will keep your TL fresh and keep Tweets from disappearing mid-read” they explained in a tweet. Basically what they will be doing is to help users be able to “stop and read a Tweet without it disappearing from view.” Seems like a pretty basic step but somehow the auto-refresh has prevented that from happening.

Let’s talk about Tweets disappearing from view mid-read when the timeline seems to auto-refresh. We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it. Over the next two months, we’ll be rolling out updates to the way we show you Tweets so they don't disappear. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2021

They said that they will be rolling out updates over the next two months so don’t expect an immediate fix to this issue. It’s highly possible that users will still be experiencing the disappearing tweets with the auto-refresh during this time that they are trying to fix it so prepare to be frustrated. It’s not clear yet though what changes Twitter will be making except that we shouldn’t be experiencing this in the first place.

In the meantime, you can enjoy some of the new features that Twitter has released (or are in the testing stage) lately including Twitter Communities, Super Follows, “misleading post” button. They’re also possibly bringing out new privacy tools and improvements to Direct Messages.