If you haven’t been logging on to your Twitter account for some time now, you might want to start spending some time on the social media platform. They will be sending emails to inactive users and if they don’t sign in by December 11, their account will be deleted and the username will be up for grabs again. They are doing this to present “more accurate and credible information” when it comes to users and accounts on the microblogging service.

According to an article on The Verge, Twitter has already started sending out these emails to users that have not signed into their accounts for the past six months. This is part of their efforts to encourage people to use Twitter when they register for an account, which is actually mentioned in their inactive accounts policy. They are now being informed that their accounts will be permanently removed and their username will be made available again to anyone who wants dibs on it.

It will not take just one day for this widespread purge of people who have not logged in. It will take them months to go through the account removal process but the deadline they’re giving users is December 11, 2019. After that, they’ll start deleting accounts of those who do not log in and follow the instructions they give you. You don’t actually have to start tweeting, just logging in will be enough.

Unfortunately, accounts of people who passed away will be affected by this, obviously, unless a loved one has been able to get the password and log in as per Twitter’s rule. While there is still no way to memorialize an account, unlike in Facebook, they said they are looking into ways to do this now. Another thing is that you will not be able to create usernames with under five characters anymore.

If you receive an email from Twitter as you haven’t been active the past six months, just log in, agree to the current Terms, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Use by following the on-screen prompts. If you do this before December 11, 2019, then your account will not be put into the graveyard where anyone can claim it eventually.