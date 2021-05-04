Twitter has slowly been rolling out their live audio conversation feature called Spaces and now more people will be able to experience this. They are expanding the ability to host a Space to accounts that have 600 or more followers so they’ll be able to have good conversations among their current and possibly new followers. Twitter also announced some of the upcoming features including ticketed spaces, scheduled Spaces, co-hosting, improved accessibility and even more ways to jump into ongoing conversations.

Since they’re finally expanding Spaces to more accounts now, Twitter explained what are the various things you can do to join a Space as a listener, a speaker, and how to start a Space. When someone you’re following starts a Space, you’ll see it at the top of your timeline in a purple bubble and you can join it from there. As a listener, you’ll be able to react with emojis, check out pinned Tweets, follow the captions, Tweet or DM the speaker, and even request to be a speaker.

If you’re joining the Space as a speaker, you can also pin tweets, turn on captioning, and also tweet the Space out to your followers. Now that more people will be able to create a Space, Twitter also wants to give even more controls to creators. You can control who can speak, what topic, and what kind of vibe the whole conversation will be about. Hosts also have the ability to mute speakers, take away their “mic” or kick them out of the Space. They also can mute all the speakers at the same time.

Twitter shared some of their plans for new features down the line. Ticketed Spaces will allow hosts to monetize by charging tickets for people to join a specific Space. Hosts will soon also be able to schedule and set reminders to their followers for upcoming Spaces. Other upcoming features include adding other people as co-hosts, live captions will be paused, customized, and become more accurate, and more ways to find Spaces like from someone’s profile picture.

With Clubhouse coming soon to Android, Twitter will need to firm up its userbase for Spaces. Other apps like Facebook and Telegram are also planting their digital feet into this space so we’ll see which live audio conversation app will take a huge share of the market.