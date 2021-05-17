We’ve been hearing for a while now that Twitter is working on a paid subscription service for users that want more features. But we never really had something definite until now. Well, sort of. A reliable tipster has tweeted out that the service will be called Twitter Blue and that it will cost $2.99 per month. The subscription will include some features that are not available for regular users and it may also be a tiered model so expect more expensive options when it’s announced.

Jane Manchun Wong is one of the tipsters and reverse engineers that we can count on for accurate rumors and leaks. She tweeted that Twitter will be calling the rumored subscription service Twitter Blue and subscription fees will start at $2.99 per month. Some of the features that will be included are the Undo Tweet with timer which she also tweeted about earlier this month and Collections.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like: Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

The latter will help organize tweets that you want to save into a collection so you will be able to find it easier next time you need it. The Bookmark Collections is basically having folders in your bookmark and is apparently one of the things that people have been asking for. Wong also said that the tiered subscription pricing model will mean that some will have more paid features than the others.

As to what the more premium features will be is still anyone’s guess. One example Wong mentioned may be a clutter-free news reading experience since they recently acquired Scroll, a service that is an excerpt on that. It removes ads from websites that you visit and instead monetizes your visits to the news sites. Since the former CEO and now part of Twitter said that it will be integrated into a Twitter subscription, then the clutter-free experience will most likely be part of Twitter Blue.

Should we expect an announcement soon from Twitter? They did not react to Wong’s leak but given her past accuracy when it comes to things like this, we’ll most likely see something in the next few months.