If you opened your Twitter app or on the web, you might have noticed something slightly different with how it looks. This is because the redesign they have been promising has finally rolled out. Their first proprietary typeface, Chirp, is the official new font that you’ll see on both mobile and the web. There are also some subtle adjustments made to some colors and design elements on the platform to give it less cluttered and visually appealing to the eyes of the users.

Well, of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder as they say, and there will always be users that complain when there’s something new with an app. There were a lot of tweets saying they preferred the old look but that’s to be expected. The changes are subtle but to those trained to notice fonts and design elements, the differences are much more obvious. The most noticeable one is the new font which has been designed to give Twitter a more distinctive look but also still be legible enough.

Notice anything different? Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about. Let’s take a deeper look. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vCUomsgCNA — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021

The other minor changes include high contrast elements like with the newly-added buttons and lessening the blue colors to make the content stand out more and keep users focused. They have also cleaned up some of the visual clutter like divider lines and less gray backgrounds. The visual space has also been increased to make it easier to read the text, which is what’s important on the platform of course.

There are more future plans for this redesign including rolling out new colors for a “fresh palette” if you’ve gotten tired of all the Twitter blue. There are several other additional design updates that they will be rolling out in the future but for now, this is what you need to get used to. They anticipated that some will find it “weird” at first but their goal is to make the platform more “accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about.”

The redesigned Twitter is rolling out now on both mobile and web. If you don’t notice the changes yet, either the update hasn’t reached you yet or you need to take a closer look.