As Twitter continues to look for the next big thing that will get them back in the game, they are also looking for ways to monetize their services to keep investors happy. Some users have reported receiving a survey, asking for their opinion on a possible paid subscription service that they may be launching soon. The service will probably be targeted for brands, publishers or power users but it is still interesting to see what they will be able to do with such a service.

The survey that they’ve sent out to selected users is to gauge the interest in such a service which will be part of Tweetdeck and not the main app itself. They showed a mock-up of what it will look like and what the features may actually be. There will be advanced and enhanced analytics to better understand the brands’ followers, better tools for creating and managing lists and multiple accounts, breaking news headlines, advanced publishing features like scheduling, collaboration, drafting, etc..

The “advanced Tweetdeck” will supposedly cost $19.99 per month and it will also come with a lot of customization features (like colors, themes, layouts), filters for sorting searches, tools to analyze the conversations and even the topics relevant to the user/brand. You will be able to use the premium version on both desktop and mobile and it will be an ad-free experience for both versions.

Now whether or not this premium subscription will actually push through, we still have no idea at this point. And whether it will help solve Twitter’s financial problems, that is still another matter.

