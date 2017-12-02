The past year or so has seen a trend of lite version of apps coming out in order to reach developing markets that usually have an intermittent Internet connection and also slightly lower-end devices. Twitter came out with Twitter Lite earlier this year, but it was only available in very few territories. After getting feedback from users and adding safety and performance improvements, they are now expanding the app’s availability to 24 more countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.

If you’re not familiar with it yet, Twitter Lite is a lightweight version of the social app that still loads even if your connection is not that fast but with minimal data usage, and they claim that it is even more resilient when your network is spotty. You get a data saver mode so you only need to download the images or videos that you want to see. You can use either the app itself that you can download from the Google Play Store or on your mobile web.

Twitter says they’ve seen an increase in engagement of around 50% of tweets sent from Twitter Lite, and so they decided to expand it to more countries, specifically Algeria, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, Israel, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Malaysia, Nigeria, Nepal, Panama, Peru, Serbia, El Salvador, South Africa, Thailand, Tunisia, Tanzania, and Venezuela. The mobile web version initially became available in India and then the lite app version was tested in the Philippines.

If you live in any of these countries, you can try out Twitter Lite by downloading it from the Google Play Store. It’s just 3MB so it shouldn’t make a dent in your phone.

SOURCE: Twitter