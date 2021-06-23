The past few months, Twitter has been on a monetization roll as they revealed (and maybe even leaked) new features that they were going to bring to the platform that would help content creators earn a little extra on the side. We’re seeing some of these features in the actual Twitter space the past few weeks as they have started rolling out things like the Tip Jar and the Twitter Blue subscription service. And now we’re seeing two more officially becoming available: Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces.

If it’s the first time you’re hearing about these new features, here’s a recap. Super Follow was first revealed last February at the Analyst Day event and lets Twitter users follow or subscribe to their favorite content creators to get access to paywalled content. This is a way for artists, writers, and other creators to have a Patreon-like system on Twitter where a lot of their followers may already be at. And Ticketed Spaces is a way to charge users for access to their audio-only Spaces events.

Super Follows will let you subscribe with different monthly tiers: $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 so you can access special, regular content from your favorite creators. The problem though, according to Tech Crunch, is that creators will basically get around just half of that because of the in-app purchase fees of Google Play (30%) and Twitter’s fees (3% at the start, then 20% after you exceed $50,000). It probably won’t be their sole source of monetization but it can be a little extra on the side.

Meanwhile, Ticketed Spaces is the first among its competitors in the audio space that can offer paid events. Their ticket prices can range from $1 to $999 and creators can control how many tickets are sold. Competitors like Clubhouse and Spotify Greenroom don’t have ticketing features yet so this is something that Twitter can leverage. They will be able to remind ticket holders about the event through push and in-app notifications.

To be eligible for Super Follows, users need to have 10,000 followers and at least 25 tweets in the last 30 days and for now, only iOS users can apply. For Ticketed Spaces, you need to have hosted at least three Spaces in the past 30 days and have at least 1,000 followers and it’s open for both Android and iOS. Oh and for both, you need to be at least 18 years old and living in the U.S.