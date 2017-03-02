Twitter won’t be last in making necessary updates to improve its safety and privacy. That is why more tools, features, and enhancements are being added to the application to make sure that all accounts are safe from possible abuses. It’s no secret that social media is open to everyone who has Internet access. Unfortunately, Twitter also has become a breeding ground for hate, spam, fake news, lies, alternative facts, and just about anything people are way too comfortable in sharing while hiding behind their screens.

Abusive materials are all over the web. Twitter especially is being used and abused so the company has doubled its efforts to weed out any content that are not helpful. For almost a decade now, the microblogging site is being criticized for being lax about the issue but this 2017, it started to work harder and move faster to see Twitter safer than ever.

Twitter is identifying accounts that engage in abusive behavior. Twitter will monitor their tweets and for a set amount of time, will limit their reach. If there are certain Twitter Rules bent, then the site may take the necessary actions as recommended. There are algorithms set that will help tell abusive behaviors.

The social website is adding more tools for the users so they can control what they see from some types of accounts. More filter options for notifications have been added. There’s also the Mute function that allows a user to filter the messages by removing keywords, phrases, or even conversations from notifications.

Anyone can report an abusive Twitter account. The devs have promised improved transparency this time especially during the reporting process. You are free to send in a report and expect to hear more from the Twitter support teams. Notifications will be sent more regularly now so you can be updated when an action has been made.

Follow @TwitterSafety for more information and further updates.

SOURCE: Twitter