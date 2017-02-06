When posting on social networks or sending messages to your friends, a conversation is never complete without either emoticons or GIFs (or both!). There are some things that you can say or express better through these animated images, and so a lot of the social and messaging apps make it easier for you to search for the best GIFs to include. An upcoming update on Twitter (live now on beta) will let you directly search for the appropriate GIF through Gboard, Google’s keyboard.

This feature is actually included in the Android Nougat 7.1 update as it specifically allows you to directly insert GIFs into an app. However, both the keyboard and the target application have to be updated to the newest version. So thankfully, Twitter will be bringing this feature to their upcoming update but if you want to be ahead of everyone else, you can download the beta version to experience this easy way of adding GIFs.

If you’ve already installed the Twitter beta version and updated it, plus installed the latest version of Gboard, then you’re all set to have some GIF fun. Inserting GIFs should be seen as an option on the keyboard aside from the ability to search for GIFs in the search bar. Some have said that having this feature inside the keyboard is more efficient than the latter as it is “more fluid.”

However, this will only work if your device has already been updated to Android Nougat. While some flagships have already started the rollout, a lot are still waiting for their OEMs or carriers to bring the update. So until then, just search for GIFs the old-fashioned way.

VIA: Reddit