Twitch for Android is available for everyone who wants to watch special broadcasts of games online all while chatting with other players. You can watch any of your favorite games from your fave vloggers and gamers. It’s not just games. You can watch players and other esports events online or just about any interactive shows presented by Blizzard, Riot Games, Xbox, or Sony.

The Twitch app features a full-feature chat so you can easily communicate with others watching with you. You can also follow different channels or games you’re interested in. If you have Chromecast, you are free to watch and stream from the device. Twitch devs recently came up with a new way to connect with streamers and viewers with Pulse. It’s a new feature where streamers can engage with other people. You can see the Pulse right on the front page just like a news feed. It is where a streamer can quickly post updates like photos, highlights, slips, or schedules.

Posts shared on a Channel Feed can also appear on Pulse so you can be updated all the time. Before this month ends, Twitch will enable the Channel Feed for all streamers. Pulse is now ready for logged users and will be available to everyone soon.

On the mobile version of the app, Pulse will also appear once you get the latest update. This enables you to post and share anything under the sun you think other streamers and viewers will like. They can be new images from Imgur and Gfycat or funny viral videos from YouTube, Vimeo, and other Twitch accounts.

Download Twitch from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Twitch