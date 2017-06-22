If Todoist is your favorite to-do list app and if your work team is looking for a more efficient way to communicate, this new app from the Doist team (obviously, the makers of Todoist) may just be the thing for you. Twist – Team Communication is now available on Google Play Store and other platforms and helps bring order to the sometimes chaotic group chat that you’re in by organizing everyone on topic, making your conversations more productive and your tasks easier to accomplish together.

Real-time chat can sometimes derail the various projects that you’re working on at work because there’s so much to catch up on if you just step away for a few hours. But with Twist, everything is still in one place, but they are now categorized into channels and threads so that each project or each task is organized into buckets of conversations that you can get to. You will have the freedom to choose when (and where) to connect and discuss, and then when to disconnect and create.

Aside from organizing your conversations into threads, Twist also lets you send private messages to those who you need to talk to one-on-one. You can also customize who should be notified in conversations so that you can call the attention of specific members. You can attach files, search past discussions, send emails to threads, and make other customizations.

Twist is free to download on Google Play Store. But for you to be able to use the more advanced features, it has a freemium price plan of $5/month per user so you can have unlimited access to the whole package.

SOURCE: Twist