Stickers have become an important element in messaging an communication. That is, if we’re talking about just online or instant messaging where it is okay to send cute and funny stickers or even animations. You see them on most chat apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, iMessage, Skype, or Viber. Next to emojis, they are probably the widely used in our everyday communication.

For Yahoo’s very own microblogging community, new filters and stickers have been added for your GIFs and photos. You can now see them in your Tumblr app for Android as the development team recently launched more than a hundred stickers you can use for just about any image you want to design. Feel free to add any sticker to your photo or animated images before sharing them online.

To add stickers, click on the face icon you see on the app. The stickers will then show. Choose one or two stickers to add. You may also combine them and add text or thought bubbles.

The Tumblr team announced that more stickers are coming so don’t be frustrated if you think the images or objects you can use as stickers are limited. Filters will also be added so you can “magically” create or improve your images.

SOURCE: Tumblr