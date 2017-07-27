Security experts are saying that there is an increased threat to aviation security globally, and so there needs to be more measures enforced to ensure the safety of travelers. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has now announced that they will be implementing new procedures when it comes to screening carry-on devices, particularly for electronics that are bigger than a cellphone. Travelers are now required to put all electronic devices in a separate bin, just like how they’ve been doing it for tablets and laptops previously.

Source: Getty Images

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced that more than 280 airports in more than 100 countries will have to abide by these new security requirements, which includes the aforementioned guidelines for carry-on bags screening. As long as you have an electronic device that is bigger than a cellphone, you will have to take it out of your bag, and place them on the provided bins. There should be nothing on top or below the devices.

There is also a possibility that passengers will have to go through more extensive bag searches. There will also be guidelines on how to best arrange your carry-on bags so the screening process will be quicker and the lines will not be clogged. There are still no changes on what you can bring on a plane with you, which includes the 3-1-1 liquids rule, books, and electronics of course.

The new screening procedures are already in place in 10 US airports including Boise, Colorado Springs, LAX, and ort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Those who are enrolled in the TSA Pre✓® who are using TSA Pre✓® lanes will not be subject to the new security rules.

SOURCE: TSA