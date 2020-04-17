In-display fingerprint scanner technology is evolving at a fast pace with the transition from optical to ultrasonic sensors meaning a more accurate and fast unlocking mechanism. The speed lag in some devices can be attributed to hardware limitations or software glitch. If you are a Galaxy owner who feels that the device unlocking time with in-display fingerprint scanner is a tad slow there’s good news. A fingerprint speed hack for Galaxy devices is allegedly making the device unlocking snappier than before.

The hack gives the device a speed boost which is noticeable for most users while other few have noticed no change. Could it be a placebo effect or does it really work? It would be best to try it out for yourself and let us know what your experience is. Follow the instructions below to give it a try – allegedly, it doesn’t affect your device security or OS ecosystem in any way.

You just have to open the settings, then go to Apps and thereafter touch the 3-dot menu button at the top. Here select the option Show system apps and then search for com.samsung.android.biometrics.app.settings. Select the option and then jump to Optimize battery usage to select All Apps from the drop-down menu.

Now you’ll have to search for com.samsung.android.biometrics.app.settings once again and tap the toggle button to disable the function. Thereafter, reboot the phone to complete the hack. Once the phone is rebooted wait for a while to let all the apps load and then try unlocking the device.

What do you think? Is there any change in the unlocking experience? Apparently, many XDA-Developers forum users have reported a speed bump for their devices like Galaxy Note 10 series or the S20 series. Maybe Samsung has tweaked down the speed for battery optimization to balance performance and life. That said, it could bring this tweak to the devices in their future updates.