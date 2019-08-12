Android Q Smart Lock Trust Face Mode Issue

Something can still be done with this but the Trusted Face mode on Smart Lock is said to be not working properly on the recently released Android Q Beta 6. It’s the final build before the public version is released. Of course, a fix will be available soon. This Google feature has received such mode first in Android 5.0 Lollipop. It has since received a number of updates to work on Nougat, Oreo, and Android Pie. Its main goal is to provide almost all devices a secure way to unlock just with the help of a selfie camera.

There’s been questions and issues of phones being duped but the Android team works hard to fix all that. The Android Q beta version isn’t fully working yet. Smart Lock is still a major feature and Google isn’t removing the feature anytime soon.

A simple disable/enable from the Settings app should work but there may be instances it won’t because the feature appears to be missing. It’s a bug that can be fixed by heading to Settings> Developer Options and then choose ‘Trust Agents only extend unlock’. Toggle off/on to be sure.

You may need to check to if the Developer Options is already enabled, if not, look for the build number also under the Settings app. Tap on the number so a confirmation message will appear.

If you’re on Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, apologies, but Trusted Face mode may still not be available. It should be ready soon before the public Android Q rolls out. Lets wait and see for related announcements from the Android dev team.