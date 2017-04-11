If you have some extra cash lying around just waiting to be used and gold is your favorite element, you might want to check out the latest offer of Truly Exquisite. The upcoming new flagship devices of Samsung, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ can be yours coated in all its 24k golden glory, or if you prefer, an 18K rose gold or platinum versions. All you need is just around $2800 to own either of the devices (or both if you’re that rich).

The company doesn’t really turn your entire phone into gold or rose gold or platinum. It only gilds the metal frame but the glass back will either be the Midnight Black or Orchid Grey colors from the original devices. The front of the smartphone will only be in black. Both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ versions that they offer are the Exynos-powered devices with the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Aside from the precious metal gilded smartphone, you will also get a 24K gold power bank, luxury leather card holder, a wireless charging pad. And since Samsung is still gung-ho in pushing virtual reality technology, it also includes a Galaxy Gear VR headset. Since this is pretty expensive, the packaging is also pretty glamorous, with its luxury wooden display box.

The Truly Exquisite Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones are available for pre-order and it will cost you a whooping £2,250 (without VAT) with various price points for the different metals. It will start shipping 3-4 weeks after the official launch in Europe, which is expected to be around April 28. Shipping will be free and already includes insurance.

SOURCE: Truly Exquisite