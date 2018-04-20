For people who want to know who exactly is calling them before they accept a call, the arrival of the Truecaller app was a game changer. Initially intended for Blackberry users when it first launched in 2009, the caller ID and spam-blocking service has now evolved into something more robust (or too bloated for those who prefer simple things). And now, they are celebrating a milestone, announcing that they already have 100 million daily active users all over the world.

Markets like India have greatly benefitted from Truecaller as it identifies who is calling you even if they’re not in your contacts list. The South Asian country has a big problem when it comes to nuisance spam calls and so they’re one of the service’s biggest markets. However, not all countries appreciate what it brings to the table because of one condition: you will have to upload your whole contacts list to the app in order to have the caller ID feature. And if privacy is an important thing to you, then this is a no-no.

According to Alan Mamedi, the co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, they have now evolved into a “full-fledged communications platform” since they are not just dealing with caller IDs but also actual calling, messaging, and now even payment services. He also shared how the service has actually been used as a resource for women’s safety, for e-commerce, and for courier services around the world.

If you don’t mind giving up your contacts to the service, Truecaller is a pretty useful app to have on your phone, especially if your number tends to receive a lot of spam calls. As with a lot of things now, there is nothing really that’s truly free.

SOURCE: Truecaller