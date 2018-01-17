Most people nowadays change their smartphones every once in a while, especially when there’s a newer, shinier model. And while you can back up your old device’s content, sometimes the apps’ data don’t carry over to your new one. So developers add backup options to make life easier for users who constantly switch. The Truecaller app has now added that feature in the latest update, as well as making it easier to have a contacts list, even if you don’t add them to your actual contacts.

Once you’ve updated your Truecaller app, you will then be prompted to back up your data. All your contacts, call history, call logs, block list, and even your settings preferences will then be saved to a folder on your Google Drive if you have one. If not, you will then be asked to create an account, which any Google user should probably have. You can then choose the frequency of the backup, like daily, weekly, monthly, or even never if you actually don’t want to back it up. If you have a new phone and reinstalled the app, you’ll just have to give the app access to your Google Drive file and your data will be restored, based on your last backup.

Another new feature included in this update is the Truecaller Contacts. Any call, message, or transaction you’ve made through the app, the number will be stored on a list, even if you didn’t actually save it to your device’s contacts list. It will be easier for you to go back to a number in case you need to contact that person or company again.

You can now update your Truecaller app from its Google Play page to enjoy the backup and contact list feature.

SOURCE: Truecaller