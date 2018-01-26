For frequent travelers, especially the ones who do it for business, every minute always counts. And especially if you’re very particular about travel itineraries, an app like TripIt helps you not just have everything in one place but also manage your times and schedules. The latest new feature that they have added to the app is to include real-time security waiting times, at least for the TripIt Pro users. This is especially useful for airports that are notorious for having long wait times at the security lanes.

TripIt already has all your travel information in just one place, but now you can add information about how long it would take you to get through the whole security lane. What it does is monitor security checkpoint lines in several airports, and if the one you’re flying out from is part of that, it will send you an alert three hours before your flight so you know what to expect when you arrive.

On the way to the airport, you can then check real-time updates so you can plan ahead just in case your schedule is already too tight. You can also use the airport map located within the app so you can get to the nearest checkpoint and if you’re unfamiliar with said airport, how to actually get to the security line.

For now, only selected airports like Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), Denver International Airport (DEN), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) are included but they will probably expand to more in the future. This feature is available only for TripIt Pro users. You can upgrade to it for $49 per year, with a 30-day free trial to see if it’s your thing.

SOURCE: TripIt