After over a decade, the Facebook still remains as a top social network. A lot has changed and we can’t say we’re always happy with it. What was meant to connect people and spread information has become adverse tool of miscommunication. People have a love-hate relationship with it. Some have chose to really deactivate and let go of the network for their peace of mind. Now Facebook has just announced a special tool to make things more efficient for users to get their data off the network.

Facebook has rebuilt the Transfer Your Information tool. It is now more intuitive. Facebook’s Alexandru Voica explained that the redesign was mainly for the mobile users. Almost all Facebook users, 98.3%, access FB on their mobile devices.

The Transfer Your Information tool has been updated to make things easier for everyone. You can also now transfer data to two other locations: Google Calendar and Photobucket. The latter will accept your photos while the Google Calendar will receive your Event information.

Other improvements to the took include simultaneous multiple transfers, filters so user can set specific destinations, and preview of the status of in-progress transfer. Check this tool under your Facebook settings> Your Facebook Information> Transfer a copy of your information.

Finally integrating with Photobucket and Google Calendar is big. Photos are somewhat easy to transfer as there are other ways but it’s different with Events. With Google Calendar, it’s now possible.

So Facebook now allows you to take your data and event events off the network. Will this finally make you say goodbye to Facebook?