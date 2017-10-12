Learn how to program apps and more with the Python Network Programming Bundle, discounted by 96% at Android Community Deals. Python, for those not already aware, is a popular coding language that’s used in a multitude of applications, so it definitely pays to know how it works.

The Python Network Programming Bundle is a 3-part course that illustrates how Python can be used to build apps, automate networks, and improve security.

Need to retrain, but don’t have time to go back to school full time? Then this bundle is for you. The training is delivered online, so you can learn whenever and wherever you want, and you’ll have access to the content for life which means you can take as long as you want to complete it.

The Python Network Programming Bundle is valued at almost $700 but you can get it now for just $24.

