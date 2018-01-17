Earn industry recognized network security credentials with The Computer Hacker Professional Certification Bundle, offered with savings of over 90% off the regular price. Want to work in the lucrative field of network security? Then this is the perfect package. Students will learn how to test a network’s security, how to identify a wide range of threats, and how to fix problems before they’re exploited. Plus, they’ll have the required knowledge to pass three essential certification exams: CISSP, CISA, and CISM.

With these industry-recognized credentials on your resume, you’ll be better equipped to get the job you want. The courses are delivered online so that you can set your own schedule, and you’ll have a full year to complete the whole thing. At this price, it’s a no-brainer.

Get The Computer Hacker Professional Certification Bundle for just $49 today at Android Community Deals.