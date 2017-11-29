Want to develop apps like a pro? Then the Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin Bundle is all you need. Get it on Cyber Monday and save big at Android Community Deals. The latest version of the Android OS, Oreo, is on the street. And, guess what? Users want apps that take advantage of all it’s superior features. So learn how to develop optimized apps with The Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin Bundle.

Students will enjoy access to four courses that cover everything from app design basics to advanced concepts. They will learn the Kotlin and Java programming languages, the Android Studio, and be able to build apps from scratch in just a few weeks.

This bundle includes:

• The Complete Android Oreo Kotlin Developer Course

• The Complete Android Oreo App Development Course

• The Android Oreo & Java Developer Mastery Course

• The Complete Kotlin Developer Masterclass: Build Kotlin Apps

The Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin Bundle is normally $34 but, this Cyber Monday, you can save an extra 70% off that price when you use the code CYBER70 at checkout.