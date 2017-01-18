Want a job that offers growth potential as well as a huge salary? Consider becoming a network security pro with IT Security and Ethical Hacking Certification Training, offered with savings of more than 90% off the retail price for readers of Android Community. Hackers and other cyber criminals are a constant threat to both people and corporations. That is why certified network security professionals are in such high demand and why they are paid so well. You could be one of those professionals with IT Security & Ethical Hacking Certification Training.

IT Security and Ethical Hacking Certification Training includes access to more than 48 hours worth of courses and another 50 hours of advanced training that will prepare you to earn valuable, industry recognized network security credentials. These certifications include the CompTIA Security+, Certified Ethical Hacker, and Cisco’s CCNA Security.

Invest just 1 to 3 hours per week and you can complete the training and earn the certifications in as little as 4 to 6 weeks. You’ll have access to the course content for 12 months too, so it’s all good if you need to take a little longer to complete it.

With this training you’ll learn how to secure Windows systems against attack, learn about passwords, how hackers can crack those passwords, and more. You will be taught to think like a hacker so you can remain one step ahead of these cyber criminals at all times, making you a valuable addition to any corporate IT team.

Your training starts here. Save right now on IT Security and Ethical Hacking Certification Training, just $29.99 at Android Community Deals for a limited time.