Statistics show that the average person will change their career path at least five times over the course of their working life. Is it time for you to make a change? Retrain now for a lucrative career as a professional network engineer and save your time, money, and energy with The Cisco Networking & Cloud Computing Certification Bundle, offered to readers of Android Community for the bargain basement price of just $39. That a savings of over 90% off the regular price.

The Cisco Networking & Cloud Computing Certification Bundle, which is normally valued at $1200, includes six courses that can prepare virtually anyone for a career as a professional network engineer. The training is delivered online so you can learn from the comfort of home, it’s accessible 24/7 so you can set your own schedule, and you’ll be given a whole year to complete it so you won’t feel rushed.

Master one of the most pervasive technologies today from the comforts of your home with The Cisco Networking & Cloud Computing Certification Bundle, only $39 here at Android Community Deals.