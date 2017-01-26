Want to improve your fitness this year? Take command of your goals with the stylish and functional Fitbit Flex Activity Tracker (refurbished), offered at 62% off the retail price for readers of Android Community. The Flex does everything you’d ever want from an activity tracker. It counts how many steps you’ve taken, measures your distance travelled, and calculates how many calories you’ve burned. You can easily sync the data it has accumulated to your smartphone or computer as well, to get detailed statistics that will help you to streamline your activities to achieve the best results.

Of course, sleep is an important part of living a healthy life and Fitbit recognizes that fact. That’s why the Flex monitors your sleep activity and tells you how well you have slept so you can make adjustments to your bedtime routine. Plus, it has a silent alarm so you can wake up peacefully.

You can wear the Fitbit Flex, day and night, for up to five days on a single charge. It’s small, lightweight, and comfortable to wear, and comes with a stylish and water-resistant wristband that’s available in two sizes for large and small wrists. Don’t want to wear it? That’s cool. The Fitbit Flex can work just as well in your pocket too.

Your fitness goals are important. Give yourself every available tool to ensure your success. Pick up a refurbished Fitbit Flex Activity Tracker, available in Navy Blue, Pink, Tangerine, and Teal for only $29.99 at Android Community Deals.