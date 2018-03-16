You might be more familiar with TP-Link for its network solutions but it has other devices as well. Now they have released their first ever dual-camera smartphone with the Neffos N1. Aside from the two 12MP main cameras, the rest of the specs are mid-range so the price is also expected to be relatively cheaper than flagships. For now, it’s only available in Malaysia and there’s no indication it will be sold anywhere outside of Asia.

The Neffos N1 has a 5.5” IPS LCD with Full HD resolution and with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. It has a Helios P25 chipset with octa-core CPU up to 2.5GHz and the GPU is Mali-T880. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which can be expanded through a micro-SD card. It has a 3,260 mAh battery with fast charging ability. It has a user interface called NFUI 7.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

The selling point of the device is, of course, its Sony IMX386 12MP dual cameras. The set-up at the back looks like the Huawei P10 and it also has a dual LED flash and a fingerprint scanner. It claims that the camera will get that bokeh affect that people are loving nowadays and that previously can only be achieved by large aperture DSLR cameras. It also captures more light, a broad spectrum of colors, and multi-frame noise reduction.

The Neffos N1 is available in Malaysia through Lazada. It costs RM 1,099 or around $280. If you’re one of the first 30 buyers, you also get two-years warranty service and either USB hub or a car charger.

SOURCE: Neffos