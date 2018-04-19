If you were hoping that this was the year when Toyota would finally relent and let Android Auto into their cars, then we’re sorry to say that this is still not that time. The Japanese car company has major concerns about the data that Google collects from the in-car infotainment system, even as they finally allowed Apple CarPlay to be built into their upcoming 2019 Avalon. It seems they are not convinced despite Google’s assurance that they only collect necessary data and that some of this information are opt-in.

If you don’t know what their issue with Android Auto is all about, back in 2015, Toyota expressed concerns over the data that both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay were supposed to be collecting. A Motor Trend report then said that Google was collecting “unnecessary data” like vehicle speed, throttle position, coolant and oil temp, engine revs, etc. The tech giant, of course, refuted that report saying that users are given the freedom to opt-in in sharing that information. As for the engine revs and vehicle speed, they needed it for more accurate information.

Toyota wasn’t the only automobile manufacturer that expressed concerns that time and several companies would rather have their own proprietary in-car infotainment system. But while others have since then relented and allowed Android Auto into their cars, Toyota remains unconvinced as they are prioritizing their customers privacy and they “strongly believe” in their stance on this. They did allow Apple since the only information they want to collect is if the car is moving while Apple Play is being used.

If your heart is set on getting a Toyota, then you have to accept that Android Auto is probably never coming to any of their cars soon. There are other car brands that carry Google’s in-car platform so you might want to check them out too.

VIA: Motor 1