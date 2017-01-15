When you play your endless runner or side scrolling games, it sometimes is tiring, even though you’re only virtually running or scrolling. There is something about active games that make you empathize with the main character doing all the running. What if your game character is just standing there and all the action just comes at him. Does it become less tiring? Well, you get to find that out as the popular game Towaga is now finally available for Android devices.

Instead of running around to fight evil, this action shooter game places you on top of the Towaga Temple as a masked being charged with fighting all the weird and evil creatures that come your way. Your only weapon is a ray of fire and light. The bottom right control lights up the monsters and you kill them by releasing the light. Over on the lower left, it is stronger ray of light that you can use occasionally, when there are so many weird creatures flying at you.

This is the third game released by developer Sunnyside Games and unlike their previous releases that use 8-bit designs, this one has high definition graphics and gorgeous elements that make playing the game pretty interesting, There are 5 worlds you can play in, plus The Path of Madness mode. It has a pretty dark but beautiful soundtrack, 60fps mode, invertible controls for left-handed players, plus all in all a pretty simple world that you can immerse yourself in.

You can get Towaga from the Google Play Store for $2.99. There are no in-app purchases and they promise to add major updates every once in a while and they will be free.