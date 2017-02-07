Fitness trackers are now a dime a dozen. Okay, not literally of course. But there are so many brands out there that it may be hard to pick a wearable if you’re the type that drowns with all the choices available. But if you trust the TomTom Sports brand and if cardio workouts are your jam, you might want to take a look at TomTom Touch Cardio, the newest addition to their Fitness Tracker range, which includes a fitness watch, a running watch, a golf watch, etc.

If you really look at it, there’s nothing special about the Touch Cardio tracker. It has the usual features like step tracking, calories burned tracking, monitoring your sleep and active time, and heart rate monitoring. Okay not all trackers have heart rate monitoring so that may make it a little more special than the entry level ones. It says that this feature actually gives a more accurate measure of the calories you’ve burned, which is pretty important for cardio-heavy workouts.

Design-wise, it still looks like your average fitness trackers in that you can wear it every day and if you can afford to buy all the different colors, then you can even wear a different one when you feel like it. You can also sync it with your TomTom Sports app so you can get stats on all your previous activities, steps, HR and calories and see your trends and comparisons.

What can probably convince people to give the TomTom Touch Cardio a try is the price range. Unfortunately, they haven’t revealed that yet, as well as when it will be available. It comes in four colors: black, red, purple, and blue. Let’s wait for more details soon and see if this can be your new fitness tracker.

SOURCE: TomTom