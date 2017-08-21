If you’re familiar with the OBD2 dongle, you’ll understand how important it is to track the many functions of your vehicle through a special dashboard in your smartphone. Now that Android Auto is available, tracking whatever data and information is easier but unfortunately, Google didn’t immediately add support for such feature until now. However, it’s not official. It’s not a Google project but an effort by another developer.

Torque Pro is a dashboard for OBD2 that aims to visualize data on Android Auto. Through a plugin, the app can check the data and then show a dashboard. The figures shown are usually just basic. You can set the details you want to see at a glance. Feel free to change the colors or set the gauge to reverse. Note that the unit for each gauge may be changed or toggled on/off. Color can also be adjusted on each gauge.

Torque Pro is a premium app. There are many plugins available so you can get the data and information you may need and want to see but some functions may still be limited. The full release will be ready a few weeks from today but you can now see the app. It’s still under Alpha testing for a select group of users but it will be ready soon for the public.

Download Torque Pro (OBD 2 & Car) from the Google Play Store

VIA: Ausdroid