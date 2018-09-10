Statistics and studies say that around half of the world’s Internet traffic comes from mobile devices. Depending on what kind of activity it is that you do, a huge amount of your time is probably spent browsing on your smartphone or tablet. But unlike desktop browsers, mobile browsers still aren’t as secure as some would like it to be. Tor Browser wants to change that as it release an Alpha version of its famous desktop browser, this time on mobile.

Since it’s still in alpha mode, you can’t expect Tor to work perfectly on your phone. In fact, you will also have to install Orbot, a proxy application that will connect your browser to the Tor network for now. But their goal is by the time you have a stable release, you won’t need to do that anymore. Meanwhile, if you want to try out this early release, you’ll have to install both apps.

Some of the features that has made Tor a popular browser for those who want to hide as much as possible from digital prying eyes will be found in the Android version as well. You can block trackers so they won’t follow you around and your cookies are automatically cleared when you finish browsing a site. Those monitoring your browsing will only be able to see that you’re using Tor.

Tor also makes it difficult for you to leave “fingerprints” based on your browsing and your device. It relays and encrypts your data three times when it passes through the Tor network so you can browse freely. You can even access the sites that your local ISP may be blocking.

You can download the Tor Android app alpha version from the Google Play Store. If you were previously using Orfox, which routed your traffic to the Tor network, that mobile browser will eventually be sunsetted when the Tor app will be released in its stable version.

SOURCE: Tor