If you’re looking for a navigation app that is big about helping you navigate while protecting your data, you know better than going for Google Maps or Waze. TomTom GO Navigation is an alternative to those two and is privacy-focused as well. And now, if you have Android Auto, you will be able to access the app in your car’s infotainment system. It is one of the first third-party navigation apps available on the platform since they expanded their supported third-party apps last year.

While most drivers would probably default to Maps or Waze, TomTom GO Navigation is actually a pretty good app as well. It has a huge collection of 3D maps that are updated pretty regularly. It also has features like real-time traffic with lane guidance to let you know which lane is best to take at intersections as well as what exits to take. It has all the basic features that you enjoy from a navigation app with a few little extras thrown in.

If you’re connected to the internet, you get traffic information and speed camera warnings. The app has both online and offline search so you can still navigate even if your connection is broken as you can download the aforementioned detailed 3D maps. For those who drive electronic vehicles, you will be able to easily find charging points which is pretty important information to know through the app’s EV profiles.

TomTom GO Navigation is a privacy-focused app that combines “ultimate navigation” with customer protection alongside it. It is advertisement-free and will not monetize the personal data of its users. It uses some bits of user data to improve the app’s operation but this data is always anonymized. While Google Maps has been bringing more control to users over the data that Google collects, it’s still Google after all.

One main difference that TomTom GO has is that it’s not exactly free. You get a free trial for 30 days and then if you liked it, there are auto renewing plans that are priced at €12.99 per year, €8.99 per six months, or €1.99 per month. Now those on Android Auto will finally be able to take it out for a test drive.