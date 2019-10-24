If you’ve been relying on Todoist for all of your list and productivity needs, you’ll be glad to know that they have now created an inside-and-out update that will make your experience even better. Calling it Todoist Foundations, it is a major update to the app that brings more features and tools to simplify your task management and at the same time, it’s also laying the foundations for other future things that the developer Doist will bring to the app.

Let’s talk about the various features that are coming now to your Todoist once you update to the latest version. You will now be able to break down big projects into Sections and then add the necessary tasks per section so you won’t be overwhelmed with all that needs to be done. You can create these sections according to the type of task, stage of the project, or by timeline. You can also just easily rearrange the sections and the tasks underneath it, and even collapse other sections if you need to focus on a specific one first.

The Task View is where you can see and manage all the details on a specific task, including the due date, project, priority, labels, sub-tasks, comments, etc. Just tap on the task on your mobile app or click on the information icon on the desktop version. Another new feature is called Sub-tasks View in case the task itself needs to be broken down into simpler sub-tasks that you can also add, complete, or re-arrange in this new view.

The Quick Add button has also now been redesigned and includes buttons that also display due date, project, and assignee. The Dynamic add button will let you drag-and-drop items as you create the task or sub-task that you need to add while you’re in the middle of the project. However, it’s only available for iOS now but is coming soon to Android. You will also now be able to see all your completed tasks in context so you can see both what you’ve already done and what still needs to be done.

They say it’s called Todoist Foundations for a reason as they’re just “laying the groundwork for powerful, highly requested features coming next”. This includes things like Boards to better visualize your tasks and Upcoming View which lets you visualize and plan further ahead. But those two are still in the future. Update your Todoist app now to enjoy all these new Foundation features.