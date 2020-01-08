Over at CES, TiVo is showing a new streaming device that may rival Google’s Chromecast and Amazon’s Fire TV series. The TiVo Stream 4K has been made official. The streaming device game is already a tight competition but that’s not stopping TiVo from introducing the new product. TiVo teamed up with Sling TV for this one so you know the TiVo team really planned for the item. With its partnership with Sling TV, it obviously means Sling TV content will be accessible from the new TiVo streaming device.

The TiVo Stream 4K comes with a TiVo remote which you can use to search through the Sling app with the voice remote function. This device won’t just stream Sling TV content but also those from HBO, Netflix, YouTube, and Vudu. The Sling TV will only be the internet TV service available.

TiVo Stream 4K can on your smart TV by connecting via the HDMI port. It can also support Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for audio. The product also supports TiVo+. The latter just received 23 more channels include USA Today and Cheddar, Top Stores by Newsy, Conde Nast channels (Bon Appetit, GQ, Traveler, and Wired), home design shows, comedy channels, and sports channels. Total now is 49.

The TiVo Stream 4K will be sold in the market beginning this April. It is priced at $69.99 but will be given a discount down to $49.99. The device is now being shown off at the CES this week.