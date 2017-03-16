We’ll never get tired of arcade games especially if they bring back our childhood memories. ‘Titan’s Attacks!’ is a new retro mobile arcade shooter game that lets you save the earth from the attack of the titans. You are the world’s only hope and you only have one tank to use. It’s a good thing though that you can upgrade your tank. And being the last surviving tank commander, you are free to build the ultimate tank of a lifetime.

Watch out for the alien army to attack. Those Titans will do everything in their power to pulverize your tank. But of course, you’re not going to let that happen. Just draw all your powers and drive those Titans back to where they come from. They’re all over the Solar System so finish them. However, there is the ultimate Titan you need to defeat. Be ready to face the alien fighters, bombers, and the giant boss motherships in over a hundred levels across five unique worlds.

‘Titan Attacks’ is a classic arcade game that shows off neo-retro visuals, new strategies, and new features that make it simple yet addicting. You have rockets, lasers, cannons, and your ship to bring you to victory. This one can be exciting to play because of the mesmerizing background music and and easy gameplay.

You will see a lot of aliens and asteroids. Shoot or dodge and try to finish them while they’re all up in the skies. Game is free but ads are all over. Just pay a small one time fee if you want to remove them. Game is also playable on Mac, Linux, and Windows on Steam.

Download Titan Attacks from the Google Play Store