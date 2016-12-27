If you’ve always dreamed of owning and managing a train conglomeration, now is the chance to put those management skills to the test. Tiny Rails is a game available on Android where you will be able to become a full-fledged train tycoon and figure out how to expand your empire in all its pixelated glory. This is the 5th game from Tiny Titan Studio and is now available on Google Play Store for your Android devices.

In the pixelized world of the game, your grandfather has decided to turn over the management of his train company to you. The ball, or rather the train, is now in your court as you try to turn it into a train empire. You will be able to update and customize your trains, adding food, entertainment, or comfort cars to keep your passengers happy. You will not only deliver passengers but also trade supplies in various locations all over the world.

You can choose to be an active or passive player. If you choose the latter, you just need to watch as your trains travel day and night and just acquire money from satisfied passengers and customers. And even if you’re not watching, you’ll keep earning and you’ll even be surprised when you go back to the game and see where your train has been and where it is now. If you’re familiar with other management games, then this should be a cinch for you.

The game uses “beautiful pixel art” and is combined with relaxing music so if you want a stress-free, no frills game just the pass the time away, then this might be something you’ll like. You can download Tiny Rails from the Google Play Store for free.